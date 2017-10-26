Top 8 things to do in Indy this Halloween weekend: Oct. 27-31

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You might see a few zombies, clowns and goblins roaming the Circle City streets this weekend — more than normal, anyway!

Some folks will bring out their best costumes to compete for cash while others will just go out for the laughs.

Here are the top 8 Halloween-themed events in town — some for the kids, some for the 21 and older “kids” — this weekend. No. 8 is a nearly full list of trick-or-treating events this weekend across the metropolitan area!

1. 71st Irvington Halloween Festival

The historic Irvington community has been hosting the Halloween Festival on the near-east side of town since 1927. The celebration, which started with a costume parade, decorated storefronts and a street dance, now includes thousands of visitors taking part in everything from a zombie bike ride to a haunted 5-mile run, scary movies, a scholarship pageant and more.

2. Halloween Themed Races and Runs

If you’re trying to jump-start an effort to stay healthy ahead of eating all of the Halloween candy, there are plenty of festive runs you can take part in this weekend.

A Zombie Fun Run 5K takes place at 7 p.m. Friday in Speedway, just make sure to bring a flashlight as the darkness will be setting in as the race starts.

The Haunted Hustle 5K is back this year and will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday across from the Jordan YMCA’s Halloween Festivities at North Central High School. Each finisher will receive a special medal.

A part of the Irvington Festivities, The Pleasant Run Vampire Run is set to begin Saturday morning. It includes a 5-mile, 3-mile and children’s run.

3. Boo Bash in Fishers

The fifth annual Boo Bash welcomes children of all ages for safe trick-or-treating, games, activities and live music. This year’s free event takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday on the Central Green in front of City Hall.

4. Haunted Tours and Ghost Walks

What better way to get in the holiday spirit — get it, spirit?! — than to take a walk around haunted neighborhoods and landmarks in Indy. UnseenPress offers a two-hour Haunted Ghost walk at Monument Circle, a walk in the Chatham Arch-Lockerbie neighborhood and even a Nefarious Noblesville Ghost Walk in Noblesville. The walks are for age 9 and older only, and tickets are $15-18.

5. Halloween Bar Crawl

The 21-and-older Halloween Bar Crawl looks to draw at least 3,000 costumed participants to bars in and around town, from the Wholesale District to Mass Ave. and all the way to Broad Ripple this Saturday night. The $18 (plus fee) event begins at 8 p.m., but pays for itself with free cover at all participating bars, two $5 gift cards and bar crawl drink specials. Hurry up! Tickets were nearly sold out.

6. Indianapolis Zombie Axtravaganza

Bad Axe Throwing Indianapolis has teamed up with the Bearded Villains community group to bring a safe and fun Halloween event for the whole family while donating all net proceeds to UNICEF to support the Puerto Rico hurricane recovery efforts. The event runs between 4 p.m. and midnight Oct. 31. Admission is $20.

7. Party at the Prop ’til the Candy Drops

Wear your “Hallowed Apparel” and have a “spooktacular” good time downtown at the Indianapolis Propylaeum’s Halloween Bash from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free and family-friendly events include a costume contest, cookie decorating, free tours of the seasonally decorated mansion, plus many more yummy treats and fun activities!

8. Trick-or-treating events

If you’re looking for family friendly trick-or-treating events around the area or other fun events, here’s a (long) list of some you can check out this weekend! Most events listed are in Indianapolis unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY

Trunk-or-Treat at the Riviera Club – 5-8 p.m.

Halloween Extravaganza at the Hendricks Regional Health YMCA, Avon – 6-8 p.m.

Halloween at the Baxter YMCA – 5-8 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, Avon – 6-8 p.m.

Fall Festival & Truck or Treat at St. Athanasius Byzantine Catholic Church – 5-8 p.m.

Second annual Trunk-or-Treat at Scoops & Treasures, Whiteland – 6:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Shamrock Springs Elementary School, Westfield – 6:30-8 p.m.

Fall Festival at Arlington Elementary School – 6-9 p.m.

Family Halloween Party at Forest Park, Noblesville – 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at KW Indy Metro South, Greenwood – 6 p.m.

Ivy Tech Student Education Association’s fourth annual Trunk-or-Treat at the Ivy Tech Community College Fall Creek Building – 6-8 p.m.

SATURDAY

Halloween Event at Castleton Square Mall – 1-3 p.m.

Trunk N Treats at Carpe Diem Innovative School Northwest – 2-4 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Castleton United Methodist Church – 4-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Church, Camby – 4-6 p.m.

Fall Festival and Truck-or-Treat at Harbour Shores Church, Cicero – 4-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Bartlett Chapel United Methodist Church, Avon – 4-6 p.m.

Festive Fall Craft Fair & Truck-or-Treat at Whiteland Elementary School – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Brownsburg – 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Party at Washington Township Park, Avon – 4-7 p.m.

Carnifall – A Fall Funfest at Market District, Carmel – noon-4 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Trinity Baptist Church, Westfield – 6-8 p.m.

Greenwood Public Library Spooktacular – noon-4 p.m.

Carni-Fall at Independence Park, Greenwood – 4-6 p.m.

Haunted Hunt at the Market at Hague – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Community Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist Church, Greenwood – 5-7 p.m.

Trick-Your-Trunk – Main Street, Franklin – 6-7 p.m.

Treats on Main at Time & Again Shop, Fortville – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Twisted Koncepts Trunk-or-Treat and Cruise-In, Avon – 3 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Regal Shiloh Crossing Stadium 18, Avon – 5-10 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Pleasant View Lutheran Church – 4-6 p.m.

Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat at South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road – 4-7 p.m.

South Arlington Avenue and East Stop 11 Road – 4-7 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at First Presbyterian Church, Noblesville – 6-8 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Community Church at Murphy’s Landing Apartments – 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Kids Night Out Halloween Bash at Arthur R. Baxter YMCA – 5-10 p.m.

SUNDAY

Fall Frenzy and Trunk-or-Treat at Woodland Terrace, New Palestine – 2-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Faith Presbyterian Church – 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Northminster Presbyterian Church – 4-5 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at First Baptist Church of Indianapolis – 5-6:30 p.m.

Truck-or-Treat at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, Carmel – 4-5:30 p.m.

Teal Pumpkin Fall Carnival at Heartland Unitarian Universalist Church, Carmel – 3-6 p.m.

Harvest Festival at Noblesville Baptist Church – 3-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at First Christian Church, Noblesville – 6-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Fair Haven Christian Church, Franklin – 4 p.m.

Mass Ave. Monster Mash – 4-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at St. Jude Catholic Church – 5-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Diversity Church – 5-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Grace Church, Noblesville – 4-6:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat for Kids at Roberts Park United Methodist Church – 4-6 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Southport Christian Church – 6-7 p.m.

Trunk-or-Treat at Life Systems Martial Arts and Spirit Halloween, Greenwood – 5:30-8 p.m.

MONDAY

Trick-or-Treat at Woodland Terrace of Carmel Senior Living Community – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat event at K1 Speed, Fishers – 6-8 p.m.

TUESDAY

Safe Night Halloween at the Exposition Hall at Indiana State Fairgrounds – 5-7 p.m.

Safe Night Halloween at Decatur Township Fire Department – 5-8 p.m.

Safe Trick-or-Treat at House of Trepidation – 7-10 p.m.

– 7-10 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat at Acton United Methodist Church – 6-8 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat at Clearvista Lake Health Campus – 5:30-7:30 p.m.