Snow, refreeze make for messy roads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow on Friday set the stage for messy roads across central Indiana going into New Year’s Eve weekend.

24-Hour News 8 spent Friday evening tracking the road conditions on Interstate 465 from the north to the west side of the city.

Traffic was bumper to bumper during the rush-hour commute, at times moving less than five miles per hour. The slick roads even caused one driver we saw to slide off the interstate.

Authorities said snow and road conditions could be to blame in connection to a fatal crash in Hamilton County on Friday afternoon.

Cornelious Morris believes it’s a sign of things to come.

“We didn’t have any last year. I didn’t even bring my snow blower out last year. We got it coming this year, though. I figured we would,” said Morris, who lives in Indianapolis.

He and other drivers filled up at this gas station before heading home.

“I can come here to fill me up some gas so I can have it in the morning because I don’t want my gas line to freeze up,” he said.

From the interstate to Indianapolis streets, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said they had 80 drivers out Friday morning and will have a shift change at 11 p.m.

“This year we had some new men and women; this is going to be their first year during the winter with a snowplow,” said Warren Stoke, a spokesperson for DPW. “They’ve been training since about October, so they’re ready for this.”

One driver, Leah, said the weather Friday evening wasn’t too bad. She just moved back to Indianapolis from Michigan.

“This is tolerable. I mean, a lot of people say different,” she said.

Leah was bracing for the mess on the interstate.

Indiana Department of Transportation said they had 217 yellow trucks on Indiana highways Friday afternoon and will continue into Saturday.

Digital signs on the interstate are urging drivers to reduce their speed and not tailgate during these types of conditions.

“I just know that pumping your brakes is the best thing; you never want to slam,” said Leah. “Pump, pump so you don’t slide.”

INDOT also created a mobile app to help drivers stay up to date with traffic conditions, which could help you plan out your travel plans if you’re going to be during the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The city is asking drivers to be mindful of the salt trucks and give them plenty of space. DPW says the main concern for Saturday is the refreeze on bridges and overpasses, and they encourage drivers to travel slowly in those areas.