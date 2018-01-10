Suspect in 2017 murder is arrested in Kentucky

Related Coverage IMPD investigates man found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 60-year-old man identified as a suspect in a 2017 homicide case has been arrested in Kentucky.

Roger Brewer has been arrested for the murder of 57-year-old Omar Rosa. Rosa was found dead on a front porch in the 1500 block of Goldenrod Drive on the morning of Dec. 30, 2017.

With the help of US Marshals and law enforcement in Kentucky, IMPD located and arrested Brewer on Tuesday. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Indiana.

No future court dates are listed for Brewer in online records.