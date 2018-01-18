Search continues for suspects that killed Jordan’s Fish and Chicken employees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police were called to a gruesome scene on January 4, 2017, just passed midnight.

Surveillance cameras caught images of two suspects in a double murder.

The men wearing hoodies and masks stormed the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken on 9100 block of East 21st Street. Ammar Shatnawi 36, and Wesam Sammour 34, were closing the restaurant for the night when the robbers stormed in.

Detectives added there was a brief struggle. The unknown suspects then shot and killed both men.

In the aftermath, surveillance video inside the restaurant shows what happened behind the counter. Police released the edited video to the public of the suspects. Time passed, but still nothing.

A little over a year later, there are still no suspects, no names, or clues on who pulled the trigger.

24-Hour News 8 reached out to the lead detective. At the time, he was unwilling to elaborate on the details of the investigation.

About a week after the shootings at Jordan’s, officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at 21st Amendment near South Keystone Avenue and Hanna. The case seemed eerily similar to the shooting at Jordan’s. Two suspects walked in, faces covered and with guns. They order the employees to a back room, a shot is fired by one of the suspects but no one was hit.

The suspects left the scene without much of trace.

Police were trying to determine if the cases are connected, but detectives never released definitively if the two are tied to both scenes.

Since the shooting, Jordan’s Fish and Chicken sold the East 21st Street location. There is new signage outside the restaurant, and no signs of the tragedy that unfolded behind the doors.

In the midst of tragedy, the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken handed out free meals days after the deadly shootings. Lines wrapped around the Jordan’s location as the ownership thanked their customers for their support during the difficult time.

According to IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn, despite no new information being released publicly, the case is very active.

He encourages the public’s help in the investigation. Through the course of a 20 minute interview Wilburn, urged and reiterated the need for people to call Crime Stoppers with any information related to the Jordan’s Fish and Chicken investigation.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). As always, your tip will remain anonymous.