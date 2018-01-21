Fire crews battle blaze at east side auto shop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire officials responded to a second large fire Sunday morning, after responding to an earlier one at a vacant home.

The fire happened in the 2400 block of East Washington Street at Trinity Body Shop around 5:15 a.m.

Officials were still working on the fire as of 7:30 a.m.

The fire caused traffic in the area to be re-routed.

The intersection of Keystone Avenue and Washington Street was flooded after thousands of gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

It is uncertain what caused the fire.

There aren’t yet any word on any possible injuries.