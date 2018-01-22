Residents say more investment near 42nd and Post Road could help crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Of the many times homicide detectives for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have been dispatched this year, five runs included murder investigations near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Detectives have found bodies or victims who had been shot multiple times and later died from their injures.

Recently the Ten Point Coalition began walking one of the city’s most challenged areas: between 38th and 42nd streets and Post and Mitthoeffer roads.

The group, known for reducing crime in areas of the city like the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood, is trying to duplicate their success in the Post Road area.

But not everyone in the neighborhood thinks Ten Point Coalition can help.

“You can march around all day; that is not going to help our community,” said Elizabeth Durden, who lives near 42nd Street and Post Road.

Durden says she would rather see investment in her neighborhood. She longs for the day someone will turn the abandoned buildings in her neighborhood into affordable housing.

24-Hour News 8 talked to Durden in the past. She created a garden for children, and even started an art show so kids in the neighborhood could showcase their work.

What she says she’d like to see now? “We need investment and to put the money into our future,” Durden said over the phone on Monday.

The Rev. Charles Harrison, leader of Ten Point, is scheduled to meet with management at some of the area apartment complexes later this week.

He says in those discussions he will urge management to hire private security, such as off-duty police officers, to help maintain peace near the areas where the shootings happened.