See a pothole on an interstate or state road? Report it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State transportation authorities said Tuesday they are dispatching crews to work on potholes on interstates and state and U.S. highways.

To report a pothole on a numbered state route, interstate or U.S. highway, contact your regional Indiana Department of Transportation district or follow the “Report a Concern” link at potholes.indot.in.gov or on the INDOT mobile app.

To deal with potholes in the most aggressive and efficient manner, INDOT said its crews will close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours, including during peak travel times for priority repairs. Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work and try to avoid work in travel lanes during peak times. However, motorists might encounter maintenance crews making priority repairs any time, day or night.

INDOT said it uses cold mix, a mixture of small stone and liquid asphalt, as a temporary patch during the winter. “When the asphalt plants reopen in the spring, INDOT maintenance crews clean out and then repair potholes with hot mix, providing a smoother, more permanent fix,” said an INDOT news release.

INDOT urged motorists to slow down and stay alert when encountering pothole-patching crews.

To help prevent potholes, INDOT said its crews in 2017 crack-sealed more than 1,400 lane miles and chip-sealed more than 500 lane miles of pavement to prevent the forming of potholes.