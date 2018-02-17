Dick Wolfsie visits Sure Shot Coffee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip to Fishers to stop by Sure Shot Coffee.

The shop happens to be the only locally roasted coffee shop in Fishers.

The store is also unique in that it began as an apparel store in 2012 before selling coffee in 2015.

Wolfsie has been dropping by other local coffee shops this year as well.

Sure Shot is located on 8684 East 116th Street if you’d like to give them a try for yourself.

