Indy Taco Week begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain is set to roll into central Indiana on Monday and stay around for awhile, but Indianapolis food purveyors will do their best to distract from the wet week with deals as low as half price on tacos — all for a good cause.

More than 20 restaurants in Indianapolis and the surrounding communities will be participating as Indy Taco Week begins on Monday.

Twenty percent of all the money raised through restaurant registrations and sponsorships will be donated to Second Helpings, an organization that helps minimize food waste and distribute food to people in need.

The promotion is for dine-in customers only, and organizers of Indy Taco Week say you should anticipate a wait and busy restaurants.

For more information, click here or check out the Twitter account, Facebook page and event.

If you want to look at tasty tacos before you decide where to spend your cash, click here.

Remaining Indy Food Weeks include Indy Tenderloin Week, Indy Burger Week, Indy Wings Week, Indy Pizza Week, and Indy Bacon Week.

Get your Indy Taco Week t-shirt online at theshopindy.com or at their Broad Ripple location.