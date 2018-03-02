Woman who lives in suspect’s former apartment briefly detained by SWAT

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Some residents of a Lebanon apartment complex were in shock as their neighborhood became part of a crime scene.

Shelby McIntire got a mid-morning phone call from a friend.

“There is a an active shooter on Fordyce,” said the caller.

McIntire got up, but as she opened the door of her East Wood apartment she instantly heard demands for her to keep her hands up.

Investigators surrounded McIntire. They peppered her with questions, asking her if she knew John Baldwin Sr.

She didn’t.

McIntire is the new tenant, and she currently lives in Baldwin’s old apartment.

Baldwin Sr. lived in the same unit six months ago, but he moved. According to Indiana State Police, Baldwin Sr. was the third suspect in connection with a shooting that mortally wounded Deputy Jacob Pickett, who remained on life support Friday night as part of the organ donation process.

After checking out McIntire’s story, investigators took her out of handcuffs.

Members of SWAT packed up and left.

Later, police found 55-year-old Baldwin and arrested him.

Baldwin Sr., his son John Baldwin Jr. and Anthony Baumgardt were all arrested in connection with the shooting.

After learning of the shooting, McIntire instantly expressed her condolences.

“That really upsets me, I’m really sorry,” said McIntire. “I’m trying to figure out who he is because that is crazy, in a community like that, this stuff shouldn’t happen.”