GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Another student is in custody after issuing threats at a school.

Greenfield police arrested a 12-year-old boy after finding a threat of a school shooting that was found on a piece of paper.

The student was later taken to the Delaware County Juvenile Center.

No weapons were located and there are no other suspects in the incident.

The threat comes after multiple arrests were made in central Indiana from students after the Parkland school shooting in February.