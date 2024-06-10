Das GartenGrillFest 2024 at Rathskeller Biergarten

Rathskeller Biergarten at the Athenaeum is hosting Das GartenGrillFest on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience a traditional German hog roast, or spanferkel, prepared by Mike Gomez of Gomez BBQ. Attendees can enjoy an all-you-can-eat feast featuring brunch favorites and traditional sides from The Rathskeller.

The family-friendly event includes a buffet-style brunch, live music, and outdoor games in the Biergarten. Live performances will feature Honey Iced Tea from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the Indianapolis Liederkranz German Band from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Food options include hog roast sandwiches, brunch favorites, and traditional German sides. Complimentary coffee will be provided by Coat Check Coffee, and drinks from the bar, including wine, beer, juices, and soda, will be available for purchase. For those looking to enhance their experience, the Prost Pass offers two specialty drinks—a make-your-own Bloody Mary or mimosa—and an oyster duo from the raw bar.

Das GartenGrillFest is an excellent way to celebrate dads and the summer season with friends and family in Indianapolis. For more information and directions, visit the Rathskeller Biergarten at the Athenaeum website.