Easy & Tasty with Chef Charles: Fresh vegetable blanching

Chef Charles, the mastermind behind Hartwell’s Premium, joined us Wednesday morning to make Pan Seared Brussel Sprouts with Hartwell’s Premium Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette and Sautéed Green Beans with Shallots, Tomatoes and White Wine.

ABOUT HARTWELL’S PREMIUM



Hartwell’s Premium takes pride in its commitment to using top-quality ingredients and quality control measures, ensuring that each jar of dressing meets the highest standards.

The company strives to maintain consistency, delivering the same exceptional taste to its loyal customers with every purchase, while also extending a warm welcome to new customers.

Established in 2006, Hartwell’s Premium initially gained traction by catering to thousands of satisfied guests at private and public events, eventually leading to a formal brand launch in 2014.

Building on this success, the company decided to revamp its product line in the summer of 2017, heralding a fresh chapter in its journey.

Hartwell’s Premium looks forward to inviting more individuals to be a part of its ongoing story of flavor and quality.