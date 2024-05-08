Search
Mother’s Day cocktails with Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler

by: Divine Triplett
Brett Butler, Mixologist at Alcomy LLC, joined us Wednesday morning to make some cocktails in the kitchen using fresh strawberries and rosemary.

These cocktails were designed for Mother’s Day!

Take a look at the full interviews above and below to learn how you can make these drinks at home! We’ve also attached the full recipes provided by Butler!

About Alcomy LLC.

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. 

We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space.  It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.” 

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.  

 

Recipes:

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “Fleur de Paradis” 

 2 oz.  Hayman’s Old Tom Gin, infused with fresh cucumber 

.75 oz.  St. Germain elderflower liqueur 

.50 oz.  Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice 

.50 oz.  Fresh squeezed lemon juice 

.25 oz.  Alcomy “Bee’s Knees” elixir (Honey-Ginger-Lemongrass syrup) 

2 dashes  Orange bitters 

Prosecco, chilled, to top 

Garnish, edible pansy or orchid and elderflower mist 

Add all the ingredients and ice to a cocktail shaker and shake generously until well chilled.  Strain into a coupe glass and top with Prosecco.  Garnish with edible pansies or an orchid and spritz of elderflower mist over the drink. 

DRINK SEGMENT #2:  “Rosarita” 

1.5 oz.  Tequila Blanco 

.75 oz.  Triple Sec 

.75 oz.  Aperol 

1 oz.  Agave Nectar 

1 oz.  Fresh squeezed lime juice 

3-4   Fresh diced strawberries 

3      Sprigs fresh rosemary 

La Marca Sparkling Rose, chilled, to top 

Garnish, fresh rosemary and rose petals 
 

Add fresh strawberries, rosemary and agave to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about twenty seconds.  Add the rest of the ingredients and ice.  Shake vigorously for another twenty seconds until well chilled and emulsified.  Double strain over ice into a double rocks or Collins glass.  Garnish with a fresh strawberry, rosemary and rose petals. 

MOM COCKTAILS PART 2

