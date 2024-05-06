New docuseries follows Fever player Caitlin Clark during final season of college

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Women’s basketball has arguably never been as popular as it is right now.

The likes of Caitlin Clark have certainly helped in that popularity.

As the game gets more popular, people are seeking more about women’s basketball.

A new docuseries chronicles the last season of college basketball for Caitlin Clark while she was at Iowa.

It also follows former South Carolina star, Kamilla Cardoso and current UCLA guard Kiki Rice.

This series is produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures in partnership with ESPN+.

Kristen Lappas is the director of the series and has covered women’s basketball for many years.

Lappas says it was interesting to get to follow these three female athletes in a way that hasn’t been done before.

Heartland Film is proud to present the world premiere and screening of Episode 1 of the upcoming ESPN+ Original Series Full Court Press at Newfields.

From Iowa’s historic preseason game that broke attendance records all the way through the WNBA draft in April, the series uses unparalleled access, exclusive interviews, and unique game footage to transport audiences into the lives of these exceptional athletes.

Full Court Press follows them as they steer their celebrated programs towards a national championship, all while navigating the pressures that come with representing the game during a pivotal era in women’s basketball.

Heartland Film is a nonprofit arts organization that runs the 11-day Heartland International Film Festival in October, the Academy Award®-Qualifying Indy Shorts International Film Festival in July, the Truly Moving Picture Award and other year-round programs. Based in Indianapolis, Heartland Film was founded in 1991 with the mission to curate, promote and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives.