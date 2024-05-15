World Food Championships 2024 coming to Indy

Since its inception in 2019, Culinary Crossroads has been on a mission to showcase the diverse and thriving culinary community of the Hoosier State.

Now, this vision takes a monumental step forward as the World Food Championships (WFC) make their way to Indianapolis from November 8 to 12, 2024.

Indianapolis eagerly prepares to welcome over 1,500 competitors, including home cooks, professional chefs, and BBQ teams, coming from various corners of the globe.

It’s happening at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located within the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

Against this backdrop, WFC 2024 will see competitors vying for supremacy in 12 distinct categories, making it one of the largest food sports competitions worldwide.

Excitement abounds as fans anticipate not only witnessing thrilling culinary showdowns but also indulging in a diverse array of delectable offerings, enjoying cooking demonstrations, and exploring an expansive array of sponsors and exhibitors.