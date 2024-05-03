All INdiana Podcast Network Featured Podcast of the Week: The Canine Lowe-Down

Each Friday on Daybreak we highlight a podcast from the All INdiana Podcast Network that we think you’ll love. This week we are featuring the The Canine Lowe-Down podcast. On this episode, Nathan shares the story of his client, Katie Rice, who was nearly killed in a dog attack. Katie‘s story, including her unbelievable journey from traumatic fear of bully breeds after her attack, to becoming a bully mom, and eventually starting a dog walking service, is the subject of this podcast episode. Katie is living proof that it is possible to recover, heal, and come to love a breed again—even after a life-threatening attack.

