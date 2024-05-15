Black Leaf Vegan to serve at Junteeth Foodways Festival 2024

Black Leaf Vegan is all about delicious plant-based food that’s good for you and the planet.

They’re passionate about creating meals that are not only tasty but also made with fresh, local ingredients.

From satisfying main courses to indulgent desserts, every dish is bursting with flavor and made with love.

Whether you’re a seasoned vegan or just curious about trying something new, Black Leaf Vegan welcomes you to explore their menu and discover the joy of cruelty-free dining.

But wait…the excitement doesn’t start!

Black Leaf Vegan is excited to be part of the upcoming Juneteenth Foodways Festival!

Join them as they bring their delicious plant-based creations to this celebration of freedom and community.

From savory delights to sweet treats, their menu is sure to satisfy your taste buds while honoring the spirit of Juneteenth.

Come savor the flavors of compassion and join them in commemorating this important day in history.

