Student hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in school parking on city’s south side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to accident personal injury at 7:27 a.m. at 1202 E. Troy Avenue. That's at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School. (WISH PHOTO)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a school parking lot Wednesday during morning drop-offs at Emma Donnan Elementary and Middle School.

School officals confirmed a child who was a student at the school was hit by a driver who stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities. No arrests have been made.

The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

“We prioritize the safety of our community and communication about such incidents; accordingly, all families have been notified,” school officals said in an email to News 8.