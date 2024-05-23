Apple Music unveils Top 10 Albums of All Time, showcasing 90s Gems

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Apple Music’s recent 100 Best Albums list has ignited fervor among music enthusiasts worldwide, especially the top 10 list that was released Wednesday.

The carefully curated list, a product of meticulous deliberation by the Apple Music team, offers a glimpse into the most cherished and influential music spanning decades.

Topping this illustrious list is none other than 1998’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” by Lauryn Hill, marking a testament to the album’s enduring impact since its release.

Jayde Donovan joined Life. Style. Live! to reflect on the significance of this selection, particularly for those who grew up in the 90s.

“So many lists previously felt like they were made for maybe my parents, which is great. We celebrated albums in the 60s and 70s. It was the ‘Album Era’. We have a lot of those legends on this list too. But we just skewed it up a little bit and we’re like let’s have our focus be in the 90s because in 2024, we’ve had so many years to appreciate and go back and be like, ‘Wow, that Miseducation album.’ It was so impactful to me and meant so much to me personally, but clearly, there are so many artists that have been inspired by her by that album. It’s the only one that she ever released as far as a solo project and I love that album so much that I wanted another one so badly. So I wonder, too, if it means a lot to us because we only got the one,” said Donovan.

The list, however, is not merely a nostalgic journey through the 90s. It encompasses a diverse range of eras and genres, acknowledging timeless classics alongside contemporary masterpieces. From Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” to Kendrick Lamar’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city,” each album on the list resonates with a unique narrative and musical prowess.

“Putting together this 100 Best list of the albums that not by streaming numbers, you know not by commercial success. These are the albums that have resonated with us over the last 65 years and so it was quite a feat and very challenging to be able to say any genre, you know what I mean? Whatever album that you have loved, it’s such a personal thing to music. So, you know, we really debated we had a lot of healthy debate and I’m proud that we came to a consensus but it was not easy,” said Donovan.