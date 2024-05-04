2 hurt, 1 arrested, 1 at large after shooting at Fort Wayne’s Glenbrook Square mall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A person received injuries not believed to be life-threatening in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Fort Wayne’s Glenbrook Square mall, police say.

A news release from Fort Wayne Police Department did not identify the person who was shot in a lower extremity.

The release said that another person “may have fractured a lower extremity during the melee,” and that injury also was not believed to be life-threatening.

Both of the people injured with taken to a hospital.

The shooting reported shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday was the third in 10 months to leave someone hurt at the mall that’s about a two-hour drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Police say two males had guns in the mall’s food court, but only one fired a weapon. The male who fired a weapon remained at large at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday. The other male, Brandon D. Key Jr., 22, was arrested on preliminary felony charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. People can also submit information via the P3 Tips app.

The mall shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday said on social media that it was closed for the rest of Saturday and would reopen for normal hours on Sunday.

Shootings also happened at Glenbrook Square on Sept. 1 and July 8 last year. In each incident, one person was injured in the shootings.

An emergency alert just after 3 p.m. Saturday from police said, “FWPD ADVISED THE GLENBROOK MALL AT 4201 COLDWATER RD. IS CLOSED. AVOID THE AREA. IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE, CONTACT 911. JLC 1504”

The city of about 268,000 residents is about a 2-hour drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.