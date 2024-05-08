Voters decide on Indiana school referendums
Voters decide on school referendums
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the biggest ballot issues for some voters in Indiana’s primary election was school funding.
Four school districts in Indiana asked voters to raise taxes on Tuesday.
In Marion County, with all of the votes counted, Pike Township voters approved a referendum to raise property taxes for the next 8 years. Fifty-nine percent of voters supported the tax increase, while 41% were opposed.
Pike Township school officials say the tax increase will allow the district to keep teacher pay competitive. The money will also be used to sustain some school programs made possible by federal pandemic money that’s about to expire.
Under a new state law, Pike Township will also have to share this new revenue with charter schools in the district.
“One of the things that charter schools sometimes struggle with is being able to fund buildings. So, this law passes a way to allow charters to have an opportunity to share this money,” said MJ Slaby, bureau chief with Chalkbeat Indiana.
In Henry County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the Blue River Valley School Corporation. More than 83% of voters opposed raising taxes to help pay teachers and staff there.
News 8 is working to get the tally from the Brown County Schools, which held a referendum to fund higher teacher salaries and add a career resource center.
Results for a referendum for Fremont Community Schools in Steuben County were not available as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Statement
“As superintendent, I am humbled and appreciative of the show of support for the students and staff of the MSD of Pike Township that was expressed in the passing of the district’s only operating referendum. As I have previously shared, Pike Township residents place a high value on education. This is evident in their ongoing engagement in building and district-wide initiatives.
“We are committed to fulfilling the promises made in the operating referendum resolution which was approved by the MSD of Pike Township School Board in December of 2023. As a result of your investment, our students will continue to receive supports that have been vitally important to our gains in student achievement. During an ongoing national shortage, we will be able to offer competitive pay and benefits which will help attract and retain talented educators charged with providing excellent equitable learning opportunities for all students. Finally, we will invest in enhancing safety and security. Undoubtedly, your support will have a profound positive impact on our community. On behalf of our entire team at the MSD of Pike Township, thank you!”
Larry D. Young Jr., superintendent of Pike Township Schools in Marion County, sent late Wednesday afternoon to News 8