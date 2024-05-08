Voters decide on Indiana school referendums

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the biggest ballot issues for some voters in Indiana’s primary election was school funding.

Four school districts in Indiana asked voters to raise taxes on Tuesday.

In Marion County, with all of the votes counted, Pike Township voters approved a referendum to raise property taxes for the next 8 years. Fifty-nine percent of voters supported the tax increase, while 41% were opposed.

Pike Township school officials say the tax increase will allow the district to keep teacher pay competitive. The money will also be used to sustain some school programs made possible by federal pandemic money that’s about to expire.

Under a new state law, Pike Township will also have to share this new revenue with charter schools in the district.

“One of the things that charter schools sometimes struggle with is being able to fund buildings. So, this law passes a way to allow charters to have an opportunity to share this money,” said MJ Slaby, bureau chief with Chalkbeat Indiana.

In Henry County, voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the Blue River Valley School Corporation. More than 83% of voters opposed raising taxes to help pay teachers and staff there.

News 8 is working to get the tally from the Brown County Schools, which held a referendum to fund higher teacher salaries and add a career resource center.

Results for a referendum for Fremont Community Schools in Steuben County were not available as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Statement