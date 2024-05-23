Noah’s Animal Hospitals: Celebrating World Turtle Day

Every May 23rd, people around the world celebrate World Turtle Day.

This special day started in 2000, thanks to the American Tortoise Rescue.

It’s a reminder for everyone to think about how our actions affect the environment where turtles and tortoises live.

There are around 360 different types of turtles, tortoises, and terrapins all over the world.

They come in various sizes, from tiny ones to huge ones like the ocean-loving leatherback turtle, which can be almost 9 feet long! Some ancient turtles were even bigger, up to 15 feet long!

Turtles are special because of their shells. Their shells are made up of many bones and grow from their ribs. These creatures have been around for more than 150 million years, as fossils from the Jurassic period show.

Sadly, many turtle species are in danger of disappearing forever.

This could be because their homes are being destroyed or because people want them as pets.

Some turtles, like red-eared sliders and painted turtles, are popular as pets. But taking care of them is a big responsibility. They need the right food, environment, and care. Some might even need a rest period during certain times of the year, like hibernation.

Even though turtles seem slow, they can be interesting pets for those who are committed to caring for them.

It’s important to remember that turtles, like all reptiles, can carry harmful bacteria like Salmonella. So, washing your hands after handling them is very important!

If you want to keep a turtle as a pet, make sure to check the laws in your area.

Some places have rules about which turtles can be kept as pets and where they can come from.

It’s best to get a turtle from a reputable breeder who can give you the right information and a healthy pet without harming wild populations.