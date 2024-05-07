Graham Rahal returns as WISH-TV driver analyst

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Graham Rahal will return as the driver analyst for WISH-TV for the 12th straight year.

“It’s always great — a lot of years going now,” Rahal said.

He also talked about News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, or AC. “To be with AC and to be able to pick on him for the rest of the month is something I really enjoy and look forward to every year and just to be able to give all the viewers insight, that’s ultimately what I try to do. We need to connect the viewers at home to what we’re doing on track each and every day. Last year, I told him we were in trouble and unfortunately we were. Hopefully, I don’t have to deliver that message this year.”

Rahal will join AC on News 8 at 6:50 p.m. weekdays starting on Friday, May 9.

Last year, Rahal finished in 22nd place at the Indianapolis 500 after starting the race as a substitute in 33rd. He did not qualify for the race initially, but was substituted back in for the injured Stefan Wilson.

“Everything in life happens for a reason,” Rahal said last year after he was selected as the substitute. “Sometimes it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but when I got the call from Dennis (Reinbold) yesterday afternoon, right away I felt compelled that this was, for some reason, my calling was to be here.”

Rahal has two podium finishes in the Indy 500, most recently in 2020 when he finished third. If he qualifies this year, it will be his 17th straight year in the race, with his first appearance being in 2008 when he was just 19 years old.

Rahal has competed in three races so far this season and is currently in 17th place in the IndyCar championship standings. His best finish this season is 11th in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.