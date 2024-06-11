Chilly start, warm afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly start this morning. Many locations starting into the 40s this morning. Temperatures climb close to normal for this time of the year. The heat builds into the state later in the week and next week.

TODAY: This morning temperatures started out in the 40s in many spots. The temperature fell to 44 in Indianapolis which is a few degrees away from a record low temperature. Despite the unusually chilly start we will see temperatures climb to near normal conditions this afternoon. Look for high pressure around the entire state keeping us high and dry for today.

Temperatures rise into the middle and upper 70s into the afternoon. This is much close to normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: A few clouds expected later this evening but no rain on tap. Temperatures will stay into the 50s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The heat builds on Wednesday and lasts into the 80s and even 90s by late week and next week. Look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon with light winds. Highs climb into the middle and even upper 80s at times across the state.

THURSDAY: Highs climb close to 90 on Thursday. A cold front moves into the state late Thursday evening. We will see some showers and thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

8 DAY FORECAST: Heat builds once again for the end of the week. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for Saturday and Sunday. It looks dry this weekend with highs in the lower 90s. 90s continue for next week too. Rain chances are possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.