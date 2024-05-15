Dry Wednesday night, damp finish to workweek ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas within central Indiana fell within a zone of heavier rainfall over the last 12-18 hours, which brought rain totals to over three to four inches in some spots.

We’re not going to have a long break from the rain as we’re looking at more rain heading towards Friday. We’ll also watch to see if that system may even interfere with Indy 500 qualifying this weekend.

Wednesday night: Unlike last night, we’ll welcome a dry Wednesday night in our area. However, patchy dense fog is expected to develop overnight into Thursday morning. We may need dense fog advisories for tonight as a matter of fact. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday: We look to start our Thursday dry with some sunshine around. Throughout the day, cloud cover will increase ahead of our next weather system. Now, there will be plenty of dry time for Indy 500 practice before scattered rain and storm chances ramp up in the latter half of Thursday afternoon/evening.

There is even a low shot for strong to severe storms with a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) in southwestern sections of the state. If any storm gets stronger tomorrow afternoon/evening, the main concern will be damaging wind.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 70s.

Friday: The rain gear will have to be a necessity for Friday as we track on and off rain (some possibly heavy) and a few storms for much of the day. There is a possibility that a system which will occur late Thursday into Friday morning in the Gulf states keeps deeper moisture from moving into Indiana. This would reduce our rain totals a little bit.

Keeping this caveat in mind, we’re thinking up to half an inch to an inch of rain could fall in central Indiana on Friday. Local flooding concerns, however, could become more elevated if the heavier rainfall scenario plays out. So keep tuned to the forecast as we get into Friday regardless.

Highs will be slightly cooler with numbers in the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll have to keep tracking rain and storm chances into Saturday, which would cause issues with Indy 500 qualifying. By Sunday, we’re talking a mainly dry day with highs back in the 80s. Temperatures will remain in the low 80s through early next week with yet another system potentially sliding in. It is too soon to tell if a severe weather threat will be of concern early next week, but this could change.