Rainy Tuesday night, additional rain chances late in the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been going through a gloomy and cooler Tuesday as rain filled in across the state through the latter stages of Tuesday morning. This rain persisted into the afternoon hours.

We’re expecting a wet Tuesday night with more rain ahead as we approach Indy 500 qualifications weekend. Temperatures also look to remain warm.

Tuesday night: Slow moving rain (some heavy) and a few storms will hang around our area tonight. There will be concerns for some flooding for areas that endure enhanced rainfall rates longer.

Since shower chances continue into part of Wednesday, there is potential for up to one to two inches of rain in some spots by then. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain will remain possible through Wednesday morning before we gradually dry things out going into the afternoon hours. We’re keeping fingers crossed that Indy 500 practice can take place to an extent as they’re schedule for Noon to 2 PM EDT. Cloud cover will eventually decrease late in the day.

Highs will be near normal in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Expect a dry start to your Thursday under partly to mostly sunny skies. By the time we get to Thursday afternoon, a few showers and storms may develop with this chance persisting into the nighttime hours. Indy 500 practice will have plenty of dry time Thursday overall.

Highs will turn warmer with numbers in the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Rain and a few storms will continue to be in the forecast through the end of the workweek Friday. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms Saturday, but much of the weekend for Indy 500 qualifications will be dry. We’ll also find ourselves in the 80s this weekend too. Additional rain chances may slide in next week as well.