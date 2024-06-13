Some rain Thursday night; very hot by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis on Thursday matched its warmest day of 2024 with a high of 87.

In central Indiana, the next chance of rain and storms will be Thursday night. Then, it’ll stay on the warm side into the first half of Father’s Day weekend before very hot air settles into place.

Rain was already falling in northern Indiana on Thursday afternoon. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of northeastern Illinois, northern Indiana and southern Michigan, and Williams County in northwest Ohio until 9 p.m. Eastern time Thursday. Threats include a couple of tornadoes; scattered hail up to the size of tennis balls; and scattered gusts up to 70 mph. Indiana counties in the watch area are Benton, Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lagrange, Lake, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash, White and Whitley.

Thursday night: Showers and storms are set to slide southeastward. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail the main concerns. Heavy rainfall will also accompany these storms. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s. It will also be a little humid.

Friday: Another very warm day will commence. Humidity values will be above the uncomfortable line for the first half of the day before they drop. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s.

Saturday: Slightly cooler temperatures slide in with tolerable air staying in place. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Father’s Day on Sunday is when highs will approach the low to mid 90s. Humidity values will also crank up going into next week. Highs through at least the first half of next week look to be in the low to mid 90s. These hot temperatures in conjunction with the humidity will cause a near triple-digit heat index. Rain and storm chances will remain low and spotty next week too.