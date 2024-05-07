Tornado hits southeast of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The emergency management agency in Decatur County on Tuesday night captured a video of a tornado going across a rural area near the border of Decatur County and Rush County. That’s about an hour’s drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Rush County also was experiencing flooded roads amid downed powerlines. News 8 Photographer Adele Reich shared images of a police vehicle blocking a flooded road.

In Rush County near the community of New Salem, police watch over flooded roads and downed power lines on the night of May 7, 2024. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

Duke Energy reported 3,321 outages in Indiana as of 10:30 p.m. About 2,000 of the outages were near the area where the tornado was reported in Rush and Decatur counties.

News 8 Meteorologist Ryan Morse shared radar images of what were believed to be two tornadoes on Tuesday night in Rush County.

Here are the radar images from the first tornado in Rush County at 8 p.m.

Here are the radar images from the first tornado in Rush County at 8:11 p.m.

Earlier in the day, a tornado was believed to have touched down northeast of Angola, in the northeast corner of Indiana.

Michigan also reported tornadoes on the ground from the same storm system on Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana’s severe weather on Tuesday came amid multiple tornado watches.