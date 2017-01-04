A new type of resolution for the year is getting financial planning on track

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The most common New Year’s resolutions include losing weight or getting fit, but Joe Clark with the Financial Enhancement Group stopped by 24-Hour News 8’s studios Wednesday afternoon to discuss a new type of resolution for the year, getting financial planning on track.
Clark explained why it’s important to do a retirement planning assessment.
He also answered the following questions:
- How are financial resolutions unique from other resolutions we set (diet, exercise, etc.)
- What do you say to the person who is overwhelmed and doesn’t know where to begin the process? What’s a good place to start?
- Historically, how has a change in administrations affected markets in the short-term?
Clark said there are no second chances when it comes to retirement planning. He said it’s a journey and takes time.
Watch the video above to see how he answered the questions above, as well as other information he provided.