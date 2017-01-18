Keeping Mommy on Trend with Pantone’s Color of the Year

By now, you’ve seen Pantone’s color of the year. It’s a beautiful shade called Greenery (Pantone 15-0343) that the color experts say is symbolic of new beginnings.

With the New Year, this bright color is already lighting up the red carpet and high-fashion runways. It’s also trending with mommies too! Katy Mann, from Indy with Kids, shows us some must-haves for both mamas and their kids.

Lassig’s Tender Shoulder Bag will turn heads for both its beauty and function. Mommies love this bag because its virtually stain-resistant made from 100% lightweight polyester. There are plenty of space to carry everything you need including a wet pocket and an insulated removable bottle holder to keep liquids hot or cold. $99 at www.Amazon.com

Here’s a bag for the kids! Lassig’s Mini Duffle Rhino Backpack is bold and bright. There’s plenty of room here too for books, folders, pens, pencils and more. $37.99 at www.BuyBuyBaby.com

Who says you can’t be trendy and smart too? From Learning Resources, the Zoomy™ 2.0 Handheld Digital Microscope. Kids 4 and up will love zooming in on the world around them. The Zoomy magnifies up to 54x letting kids see in greater detail than ever before. You can use it with a computer, projector or interactive whiteboard. $59.99 at www.LearningResources.com

Also from Learning Resources, the Mental Blox Critical Thinking Game. Kids 5 and up problem solve their way through 20 puzzles. Parents can get involved by helping them along and asking questions. $17.76 on www.Amazon.com

With a name like Greenery, we had to bring in the Magic Forest Play Tent from HABA. Happy little animals and forest fill the walls. This is the perfect décor piece for your child’s room. It easily folds and stores away too. $99.99 on www.HABAusa.com

The Collapsible Silicone Baby Bowl from Marcus & Marcus has a little yellow in it, but the green is on point. This is perfect for on-the-go parents. Fill and when it’s empty, just collapse it down and throw it in your bag. $16.99 on www.Amazon.com

