Irsay names top Colts GM candidates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The search is on for the next Colts general manager, following Ryan Grigson’s firing Saturday.

Team owner Jim Irsay said he has a list of candidates for the position. Here are the names topping that list:

Jimmy Raye III

Trent Kirchner (Seahawks co-director of player personnel)

Scott Fitterer (Seahawks co-director of player personnel)

Eric DeCosta (Ravens assistant GM)

George Paton (Vikings assistant GM)

Nick Caserio (Patriots director of player personnel)

Irsay said he wants to make sure he brings in someone who understands how scouting and the game has evolved.

