Irsay names top Colts GM candidates

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The search is on for the next Colts general manager, following Ryan Grigson’s firing Saturday.
Team owner Jim Irsay said he has a list of candidates for the position. Here are the names topping that list:
- Jimmy Raye III
- Trent Kirchner (Seahawks co-director of player personnel)
- Scott Fitterer (Seahawks co-director of player personnel)
- Eric DeCosta (Ravens assistant GM)
- George Paton (Vikings assistant GM)
- Nick Caserio (Patriots director of player personnel)
Irsay said he wants to make sure he brings in someone who understands how scouting and the game has evolved.