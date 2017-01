INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Work to rebuild the Rockville Road bridge over I-465 will begin Monday.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will prepare the site for new beams and will reconstruct the bridge deck.

INDOT says traffic on I-465 will not be affected.

A crash back on Jan. 10 left the bridge severely damaged. No one was seriously hurt.

The demolition and reconstruction project is expected to take about a year.

