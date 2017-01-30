Indy airport sees record number of travelers in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you traveled through Indianapolis International Airport last year, you helped set a new record.

Officials say more than 8.5 million people traveled through the terminal in 2016 — that’s the most ever since it opened in 2008. The numbers are just 1 percent away from beating the all-time airport travel record set in 2005.

“This has become a trend for IND. In the last three years, we’ve maintained or grown passenger traffic year over year in 33 of 36 months,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

IND says Southwest Airlines was the most popular carrier of the year, accounting for 33 percent of flights. Southwest recently announced new seasonal nonstop flights direct from Indy to San Diego, California.

Indianapolis was ranked the best medium-sized airport in the country for 2016.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...