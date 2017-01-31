How to add more color to your wardrobe

Color, color, color! Jen Russell from JenDaisy Boutique says, don’t be afraid to add some color to your wardrobe. She shows us how!

(Here are today’s model descriptions and other info., from Jen Russell!)

Our first model is Kathy: Kathy is wearing one of the hot color combinations for Spring! It’s a geometrical bold print. Most curvy girls worry about bright colors and bold prints. If the cut and fabric is right for your shape you do not have to worry! This particular A-line style is great for curvier shapes. It should be more fitted around the bust line and then a-line out. If it’s to flowy it’s so big and you should size down. We paired it with comfortable black leggings and booties.

Our second model is Courtney: Courtney is wearing another popular trend for fall and that is the crushed velvet. I picked this top because of the beautiful blue color. Wearing color can be something as easy as this cute off the shoulder top. We paired it with fun Jewelery and accessories to give it a fun trending look for Spring. Color doesn’t always have to be bold bright prints. Pick something out of your comfort zone to brighten your closet and your mood.

Our third model is Caroline: Caroline is wearing a beautiful Floral Tunic. I love the color combination of this tunic the moment I saw it! Teal is another great color for most skin tones. The open shoulder sleeves add some fun to this tunic. We paired it with leggings because of Caroline’s height. Another tip for tall girls. You can wear leggings with most of the shorter dresses and tunics. Fun accessories and she is ready for date night.

Even my outfit I am wearing for today’s show has a subtle soft floral print but has beautiful reds and pinks to add color. Remember don’t be afraid of color and get rid of all the black tops!! Color makes anyone happy and can change the way you feel!

Don’t forget, the discount code for today in store and online is… DaisyColor.

To learn more, visit www.jendaisy.com.

