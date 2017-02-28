ISP says no arrest yet in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The search for whoever killed two teen girls in Delphi continues.

Indiana State Police said Tuesday afternoon that no arrest has been made.

24-Hour News 8 received an anonymous tip that a man had been taken into custody in connection with the case. After we inquired with ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum, he issued a tweet to clarify that no one has been arrested.

There has been no arrest in the double murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams. Investigators are still working hard. #delphigirls — Sgt. Tony Slocum (@ISPPeru) February 28, 2017

A $96,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The bodies of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were found on a Delphi trail on Feb. 14.

Authorities have released a grainy suspect photo they say was captured from video recorded on one of the girls cell phones shortly before they were murdered. An audio recording of a man’s voice was also released.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...