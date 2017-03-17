Docs: IMPD officer was passed out in his truck in middle of street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lieutenant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was found passed out in his truck in the middle of a street, according to court documents.

Lieutenant Steve King was arrested on March 15. He was off-duty at the time. He faces two misdemeanor charges in the case.

Investigators said he was located passed out in his truck in the middle of the 8400 block of Gwin Way just after 6:30 p.m. He was unable to stand when he got out of his vehicle.

Officers said King told them he had not eaten or slept much recently and that he had some wine that night. He admitted to drinking some wine and visiting Steak N’ Shake that night.

Workers at Steak N’ Shake were interviewed by police and described an incident where King was in the drive-thru and stated “you already took my order” before he had actually placed his order, then almost drove off after paying for his order but before receiving it.

A blood test at a hospital registered at .255 percent. Another blood test at the IMPD registered at .315 percent.

He is currently suspended from IMPD.

