Plans to pay for $575 million criminal justice center expected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The plan for how to pay for and build a new criminal justice center in Indianapolis is due on Friday.

The Indianapolis Criminal Justice Reform Task Force was given March 31 as a deadline to announce a financial and construction plan for the project estimated to cost $565-575 million.

The city previously announced the campus would be constructed on the old site of the Citizens Energy Coke plant at 2950 Prospect Street.

Demolition of the location started in February.

The justice complex is expected to include a new jail, mental health treatment facility and the potential to add the court system.

The plan is part of the city’s mayor’s larger outline for justice reform.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said his ideas would alter how the city polices, treats criminals and digs at the roots of crime.

