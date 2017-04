INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has pled guilty in shooting an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s home and vehicle in 2016.

Under the plea, March Ratney faces eight years and three years of back up time on his violation to run consecutively, which puts his total time in jail at 11 years.

Ratney was originally charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

