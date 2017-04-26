8 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 28-30

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Spring is beginning to heat up and the event calendar is starting to get crowded! Here’s a compilation of the top 8 things to do in and around the Circle City this weekend, some of which will help with spring cleaning, keep the kids at bay and or allow you to make the best of a rainy day.

1. Jagapalooza

Are you a current IUPUI student, faculty or staff member? Head over to Parking Lot 71 at 765 W. North Street for this year’s Jagapalooza Friday evening. The website says the event will hapeen rain or shine for the annual IUPUI end of the year celebration, which is good news since rain is possible late Friday.

This year’s celebration starts at 5 p.m. and runs until midnight and looks to feature games, rides and several food trucks.

2. 14th Annual IndyHumane Mutt Strut

As a 24-Hour News 8 sponsored event, thousands will be in attendance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Mutt Strut 2017!

With rain in the forecast, you’ll want to take the umbrella or poncho for both you and your furry friends, though this is another rain or shine event. This event, benefiting the Indianapolis Humane Society, begins at 9:30 a.m. with registration and the strut steps off at 11 a.m.

3. 10th Annual Race for an Orphan 5K

If you’re looking to get some exercise for a good cause this Saturday, take a short drive to Greenwood for the 10th annual 5K race to support the Boaz Project. The race begins at 10 a.m. at Craig Park. Awards will be given to both Men’s and Women’s first, second and third place finishers.

4. Shred Day

WISH-TV will be working with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for a community event on April 29. You can help prevent fraud by bringing your personal documents to Creekside Middle School at 3525 W. 126th St. in Carmel between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Our location is co-hosted by the Carmel Police Department.

A $5 donation is requested per shredding box. There is a $10 fee for television and computer monitors. Pharmaceutical drugs can also be disposed of.

5. Indianapolis Garden Club Flower Show

Rain keeping you from working on your own landscaping? Take a break and see what the Indy Garden Club has been working on with their “Through the Looking Glass” flower show both Saturday (11 a.m.- 5 p.m.) and Sunday (12-5 p.m.). The event will be held at the Indianapolis Museum of Art’s Deer Zink Special Events Pavilion. Cost: Free with Museum Admission.

PHOTOS: 8 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: April 28-30

6. Indy Veg Fest

Looking for another free event this weekend? Indy Veg Fest kicks of at noon Saturday and runs until 7 p.m. at the Pan Am Pavillion, downtown.

Not only is the event free, but you don’t even have to be vegan to attend! Omnivores are welcome in the judgement-free environment. There will be food samples and cooking demonstrations from local restaurants, prizes, fitness activities and more!

7. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Here’s another way to get inside and out of the rain while having a great time! The Soul-2-Soul World Tour arrives in the Circle City this Saturday night. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

8. Hustle for the House 5K in Carmel

Already have plans for Saturday? Get out and get your Sunday exercise in and contribute to the St. Vincent House that supports Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. It may be wet and stormy, but it’s a great cause!

BONUS: Free Admission Day at Children’s Museum

If none of the top 8 events are for you, here’s a bonus event for Sunday that will get you out of the rain for a few hours with the kids! Sunday is “Dia de los Ninos” or Day of the Children. This is one of the five times a year where you can get in for free and the last one for 2017 until Christmas Eve!

