Video: Kids ride canoe home from school over flooded central Indiana street

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Flash flooding has pushed some in central Indiana to break out the boat.

A 24-Hour News 8 viewer in Hamilton County shared video of school kids getting home thanks to an unusual mode of transportation: canoe.

Edie Keesee-Henry says an Arcadia teen launched a canoe Thursday afternoon to navigate flooded streets, ferrying kids from the bus to their doorstep. By Friday afternoon, the water had receded.

No word yet on if work on an ark has started following more than 40 hours of nonstop rain in central Indiana.

