Man accused of murdering wife, dumping body takes plea

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Robert Moore, accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body at Fort Harrison State Park, has been sentenced on lesser charges.

Robert Moore was arrested in August of 2015 in connection with the death of his wife, 55-year-old Tina Moore of Indianapolis. Moore’s body was found August 12, 2015, by a woman walking her dog at Fort Harrison State Park. An autopsy ruled the cause of death as asphyxiation.

Police said he went to the Lawrence Police Department with a pastor and confessed to the killing, telling authorities he dumped her body at the park after he and his wife had a fatal physical altercation over family issues.

Moore took a plea and was sentenced for obstruction of justice and voluntary manslaughter. Charges of murder and failure to report a dead body were dismissed.

Charges against his son, Robert Wayne Moore, had previously been dropped.

He will serve about ten years in prison, with another five years suspended.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...