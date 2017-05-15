Man nearly strikes officers with vehicle in SWAT standoff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One mas in custody following a standoff with authorities that spanned over several hours.

It happened May 10 at a Public Storage in the 4300 block of South East Street when officers were responding to a call to assist on an investigation.

Upon arrival, authorities came in contact with Paul Reese, who was a wanted felon.

After noticing authorities, Reese got into a truck against their commands. He then began to accelerate the truck forward, nearly striking officers in the process.

Officials then followed in pursuit as Reese drove around to the back of the complex, where Reese soon became stuck on a fence in an attempt to escape the property.

Soon surrounded by authorities, Reese raised a gun at one of the officers. He continued to threaten with the gun despite commands to drop the weapon.

He then placed the gun under his chin before SWAT officials were called to the scene.

Reese was soon brought in to custody after SWAT Team members introduced gas to Reese’s vehicle.

Five guns were later found in the vehicle.

He faces preliminary charges of attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firerarm, carrying a handgun without a license and criminal mischief.