The CW sets fall premiere dates

(WISH) — The CW has announced that it will premiere its fall lineup the week of Oct. 9.

Two new shows will join the network that week. “Valor” will follow “Supergirl” on Mondays, and “Dynasty” will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. after “Riverdale.”

Other shows returning that week include fan favorites “The Flash” (Oct. 10) and “Supernatural” (Oct. 12), and critic favorites “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Jane The Virgin” (Oct. 13).

See below for the full premiere week schedule:

Monday, Oct. 9:

8-9 p.m. Supergirl (Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Valor (Series Premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 10:

8-9 p.m. The Flash (Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. DC’S Legends of Tomorrow (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 11:

8-9 p.m. Riverdale (Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Dynasty (Series Premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 12:

8-9 p.m. Supernatural (Season Premiere)

9-10 p.m. Arrow (Season Premiere)

Friday, Oct. 13:

8:00-9:00pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Jane the Virgin (Season Premiere)