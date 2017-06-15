Sales begin at closing Marsh stores

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the Marsh Supermarkets stores that did not find a buyer in a bankruptcy proceeding, the sales have begun to sell off the food and other goods.

Marsh spokesman Tom Mulligan said Wednesday in an email to 24-Hour News 8 that the remaining stores without buyers will undergo liquidation sales beginning Thursday and continuing until the inventory is sold, most likely in early July.

Eighteen stores are closing, according to Marsh spokesman Tom Mulligan. Here is the list, by community (all but one in Indiana):

Anderson: 2810 Nichol Ave.

Beech Grove: 1815 Albany St.

Carmel: 2140 E. 116th St., 4755 E. 126th St.

Connersville: 1508 Virginia Ave.

Hamilton, Ohio: 1500 Plaza Drive.

Indianapolis: 5624 Georgetown Road, 5151 E. 82nd St., 6965 W. 38th St., 2350 Broad Ripple Ave.

Kokomo: 208 Southway Blvd. East, 1401 N. Washington St.

Lafayette: 2250 Teal Road.

Logansport: 315 14th St.

Muncie: 1800 S. Burlington Drive, 1900 N. Walnut St.

Noblesville: 14450 Mundy Drive.

West Lafayette: 2410 N. Salisbury St.

One Wednesday, a federal bankruptcy judge approved a plan to sell 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ grocery store locations. Two different companies are involved in the transactions. One is part of the Kroger corporation, and the other is associated with Fresh Encounter grocery stores. According to an agreement worked out with CVS Pharmacy, which took over Marsh’s pharmacy customers last month, the new stores will not have pharmacies until Jan. 31.

The grocer filed for bankruptcy last month, saying if it could not find a buyer, it may be forced to close its remaining 44 stores.

Many of the Marsh stores that could close are near other groceries. So those Marsh shoppers would have options.

In Beech Grove, one of the communities losing its Marsh store, Mayor Dennis Buckley said Wednesday he spoke with one grocery company Wednesday about coming to Beech Grove, and he hopes there will be progress next week.

Marsh nor the buyers have yet commented on the future for employees at the stores that will be bought.

The 11 Marsh stores that would be taken over by Topvalco Inc. are:

Bloomington: 123 S. Kingston Drive and 1825 Kinser Pike.

Brownsburg: 843 E. Main St.

Fishers: 12520 E. 116th St.

Greenwood: 2904 S. State Road 135.

Indianapolis: 1435 W. 86th St. and 227 W. Michigan St.

Muncie: 1500 W. McGalliard Road and 715 S. Tillotson Ave.

Zionsville: 5 Boone Village and 10679 N. Michigan Road.

The stores that would be taken over by Generative Growth II LLC are, by city (in Indiana unless noted):

Columbus: 3075 E. 25th St.

Eaton, Ohio: 223 Aukerman St.

Elwood: 1515 S. State Road 37.

Greensburg: 736 W. Main St.

Hartford City: 1711 N. Walnut.

Indianapolis: 11625 Fox Road and 320 N. New Jersey St.

Marion: 1013 Forest Ave.

Middletown, Ohio: 621 N. University Blvd.

New Palestine: 5802 W. U.S. 52.

Pendleton: 3015 W. U.S. 36.

Richmond: 501 National Road W.

Tipton: 899 E. Jefferson St.

Troy, Ohio: 982 N. Market.

Van Wert, Ohio: 1107 S. Shannon St.