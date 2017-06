INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some locals were none too happy that Paul George informed the Pacers of his impending departure.

The Shop Indy decided to make a special announcement of their own after the news broke Sunday afternoon.

We made a couple of updates to the website. Have at it. #byepg13 https://t.co/utjUBPmsqy — The Shop (@TheShopIndy) June 18, 2017

Hats and shirts that usually sold for $25 went for the price of free.

The Pacers have reportedly been trying to trade George before Thursday’s NBA Draft since he made the announcement.