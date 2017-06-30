Docs: Woman fought with ex over old Facebook post, stabbed him with sword at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman ran into her ex-boyfriend at an Indianapolis gas station, began fighting with him over a Facebook post from four years ago, then stabbed him with a sword, according to court documents.

40-year-old Ohshay Brasher now faces a level five felony for battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, she ran into her ex at the Shell Gas Station in the 1500 block of N. Illinois St. on the evening of June 27.

The victim said she walked up to him while he was pumping gas at the station and said “What’s up?” He said that she then began arguing about a Facebook post from four years ago.

She allegedly said that he’s lucky she didn’t bring her gun, then she went into her car and pulled out a sword. He initially thought it was a cane. He said she tried to stab the passenger side tires on his car, then tried to stab him through the sunroof and driver’s side window. He grabbed the end of the sword in an attempt to stop her, cutting his own hand. He was also stabbed twice in the bicep.

A woman who drove to the gas station with Brasher corroborated the victim’s statements.

Police said that video surveillance also confirms statements by the victim and the witness.

Pictures of the weapon have not been provided.

Brasher had an initial hearing in court on Friday. A no contact order has been issued in the case. She’s due back in court on July 27.