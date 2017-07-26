Dash cam video shows possible road rage on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dash cam video shows what appears to be a case of road rage on the interstate. It happened last week on eastbound I-70.

Indiana State Police said the dash cam video is alarming to see. Troopers have seen the aftermath of many crashes caused by road rage.

24-Hour News 8 talked with a driving instructor about the video and how you can protect yourself from becoming a victim of road rage.

The driver, who provided the dash cam video, said he was heading home from work last Thursday around 5:15 p.m. when he noticed two cars on the interstate, a white truck and a black sedan.

The video shows two cars trying to get into the same lane near exit 87. The driver in the black car is trying to get past the white truck several times with no luck. At one point, the driver moves over to the emergency lane and quickly cuts in front of the white truck.

“When you have a blocking situation where they say, ‘no you’re not going to pass me’ then it becomes a competition and that’s never a good situation,” said Mike Clouse, who is a driving instructor.

Clouse owns Driving Academy of Greenwood.

“The issue is not you; it’s whatever that person is wanting to do to get to wherever they want to faster,” Clouse explained.

He has seen this problem many times before and said aggressive driving can quickly turn into a road rage.

“Because you never know in today’s society if somebody is carrying weapons, if what they’re doing they’re actually using their car as a physical weapon,” Clouse said.

It was back in May when police arrested 45-year-old Christopher Zinn for murder. Police said he’s accused of shooting and killing another driver last year in a possible road rage incident on East Michigan Street.

“A lot of people, they take it personal and the main thing is this person probably doesn’t know you,” Clouse said.

Clouse believes the best thing you can do when you find yourself caught in a situation like this one is to let it go.

“A lot of times people will sit there, and it’s a simple way of moving their hands. If they just go ‘oh sorry’ apologize, you know the phrase is ‘my bad’ or whatever or as opposed to what are we doing here,” he said.

State police encourage drivers to have a little patience and if you find yourself in a road rage situation with another car you can slow down, try to exit or try to pull over to get away from the other car and if you have to, call police.