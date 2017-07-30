Processions held for Lt. Aaron Allan, Dep. Chief James Waters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an emotional day in what has been a tough week for law enforcement in the Indianapolis area.

The bodies of IMPD Dep. Chief James Waters and Southport Lt. Aaron Allan were transported from the Marion County Coroner’s office to Crown Hill Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon.

And to honor their legacies, the procession included several dozen of their fellow officers.

In the morning and in the afternoon, a sea of flashing lights from departments all over Marion County escorted two fallen officers for 10 miles.

“At a certain point, everything was quiet, and it was so real,” said Lisa Gearles, who saw the processions from her home.

Waters was transported around noon, and Allan in the afternoon, to what would be their final resting places.

“It’s a devastating loss to the law enforcement community,” said Joe Hamer, who is the Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police critical incident memorial chairman.

Waters died after a serious car accident and Allan was shot and killed responding to a car accident. Both passed away on Thursday.

It has been a heartbreaking week for Indiana law enforcement.

“We always have each other’s backs,” said Hamer.

Sometimes, Hamer, said police officers don’t feel appreciated. But Saturday, people came out to the streets to pay their respects.

“One day he was walking his son to school, and the next few hours, there was no more walking him to school. That’s just sad,” said Gearles.

It also served as a time to salute those willing to put their lives on the line.

“It means the world to officers to see people standing on the side of the road, putting their hand over their heart,” said Hamer.

The emotion was still raw as they got closer to saying their final goodbye.

Officers say if you want to show support, you can fly a U.S. flag at half-staff. Others we saw had blue lights on front porches.