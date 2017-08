PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield has lifted its Water Boil Advisory that had been in effect since Thursday.

The advisory was first issued when a valve broke apart from an existing water main in the midst of a construction project.

Multiple water samples from from the area were drawn and tested in order to give the advisory clearance.

Plainfield worked with IDEM officials and with the Hendricks County Health Department during the period to resolve issues.